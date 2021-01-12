TH North Linton

Welcome welcome back.... the terre haute north girls basketball team is playing their best ball of the season... the lady patriots have won eight of their last nine to improve to 10-4... terre haute north will face their toughest test of the season tuesday when they visit defending 2a state champs linton... the lady miners are cruising through the season...their 15 and one and ranked number one in the 2a polls... first year north head coach matt millington says it doesn't matter what class it is, linton is one of the best teams in the state... iu star trayce jackson davis has been named jackson davis iu star