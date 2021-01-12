Saints Report: Saints slime bears in NFC Wild Card Round

On a day that was much to do about the return of Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara, the New Orleans Saints made it even more about their defense in a slime-filled 21-9 win over the Chicago Bears.

- on a day that was much to do- about the return of pro bowl- level - players like michael thomas and- alvin kamara... the new - orleans saints made it even mor- about their defense... in a - slime-filled 21-9 win... over - the chicago bears.- - - - both thomas and kamara scored - touchdowns, in their respective- returns... of a game that never- really felt like the saints wer- in danger of losing.- had it not been for a one-hand- touchdown catch, from - former saints tight end jimmy - graham... on the final play of- the - game... the black and gold- would've held the bears out of- the end zone entirely.- even more impressive... the - saints held the opposition to - just one third down - conversion... and only eight- first - downs total... the fewest for a- single game... in bears - franchise - history.- and what would a saints playoff- win be... without head coach- sean- payton getting slimed... and no- cam jordan... courtesy of the - kind folks, over and- nickelodeon... airing their - first - ever n-f-l game.- - "when you talk about me versus sean- getting slimed, i thought that- was a no-brainer.

I would serve- him up every- - - time most likely.

He was coming- in and i was coming through - here, and yeah, like- you said, i'm glad him.

I'm gla- it was him.

I'm glad it was him- - - - in fact, i'm more mad that i- couldn't set him up for me to - dump the bucket on him.

But if- somebody had to get - slimed, i'm glad it was him."

Next up for the saints... a - third and final meeting, with - the - - - - tom brady-led tampa bay - buccaneers... and brees' first- as a 42-year-old... at 5-40 p-m- sunday... from the mercedes--