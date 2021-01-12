Kyle Mangas cementing legacy in IWU history

Kyle Mangas is continuing to cement his legacy as one of the greatest players in Indiana Wesleyan basketball history.

Of them... hey good evening everyone... speaking of college basketball goats... there may be no player that better represents that than kyle mangas...the warsaw grad and indiana wesleyan senior is making a mark on the program that certainly will never be forgotten... nat: "for the third time in five years, indiana wesleyan... national champions!"narrator: kyle mangas' college basketball career started with a bang... kyle mangas: "it means everything, you know, especially for our seniors, they've worked so hard the whole year, they've led our team, and we've wanted this so bad, and we came out and got it."narrator: mangas' 23 point performance in the title game sealed the wildcats' third national championship, and he was crowned the tournament's most outstanding player...greg tonagel: "i'm going, 'what's he gonna do next year?'

Like, we better kind of prepare him for a step down, and he goes a step up."narrator: all he's done since then is rewrite the iwu record books... he just became the first wildcat to ever crack the 3,000 point scoring mark..

He's a three- time first-team naia all- amercan... a three-time crossroads league player of the year... and a two-time crossroads league male athlete of the year...mangas: "i was confident coming in that i could make an impact.

But, i didn't think it would get to this level.

I have to give credit to the coaches, because they've always believed that in me, poured confidence in me."tonagel: "i knew he was gonna be good, i didn't know he'd be this good."narrator: apparently neither did other coaches.mangas: "i didn't get recruited by a lot of schools, that's the funny thing.

And that's fine, because i was set on iwu from the very start."

Tonagel: "i think people will be asking that for a long time, 'why did they miss on kyle mangas?'

You know, and, we saw something early on that just piqued our interest.

So much for us is culture fit.

If you get in the right environment, then you can continue to grow, and kyle did that."narrator: not only has his game grown..

But so has the program... iwu has lost just 18 games since he stepped on campus..

And so far 19 games in to his senior season..

Mangas has helped the wildcats to their best start in school history..

The wildcats are 18-1..

Ranked number one in the country... and outscoring teams by nearly 30 points per game...mangas: "our offense is clicking, for sure.

We have a lot of weapons who can score the ball."

Narrator: and guess who's leading the charge?

Mangas is averaging just under 29 points per game on 61 percent shooting..

And is first or second on the team in every major offensive and defensive category...dylan alderson: "you can count on him at any time, any point in the game.

On defense and offense he's really accountable, and he's just a lot of fun to play with... very talented."

Tonagel: "he's a once in a generation player.

I mean what he's doing is just, is unheard of.

There have been 30 point scorers in college basketball, but none of them have shot 60 percent from the field, ever.

And to do it in the rhythm, and in the flow, and to help his team win, is just a testament to kyle.

We're gonna miss him when he leaves this place, and for me, i'm just trying to savor every moment i have to coach a kid like this."

Narrator: despite being set to graduate this spring... when kyle leaves is still up in the air... but one thing's for sure..

He's going to be missed... on and off the court..tonagel: "his records will probably stand for a long, long time.

But at the end of the day, the legacy is the type of teammate he is.so regardless of what kyle does, if he gets a shot at the nba, or if he goes in to the business world, he's gonna add value.

He's gonna be an incredible family man, an incredible leader, those are the things that make us proud.

And truly, at the end of the day, that's your legacy.

People forget your talent.

But man, your character is what people are gonna remember for a long time, and the kid's full of