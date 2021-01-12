MLK Week starts with Poor People's Campaign

Of death.

The poor people's campaign was first organized by martin luther king, jr. in the 60's.

The effort still exsists and tonight, they kicked off the start of the 51st annual dr. martin luther king celebration week in chattanooga.

News 12's dorothy sherman explains.

Mlk week in chattanooga, starts with the tennessee poor people's campaign.

In a virtual event, they lay out what they call their "14 policy priorities."

Unity group of chattanooga correspondence secretary, tennessee poor people's campaign eric atkins: "many of the policy positions are long-standing things that really have been ignored in our society."

The priorities include raising the minimum wage to 15 dollars an hour, quality health care for all and immigration reform.

Lisa rung: "the bottom line is that we've got to close the camps, get those babies back with their families.

It's just not acceptable."

According to the campaign, there are around 140 million poor and low wage workers in the u.s. and these policies they are calling for the new administration and congress to address.

Unity group of chattanooga correspondence secretary, tennessee poor people's campaign eric atkins: "i think many of them will.

And i know that is why we along with many of the 45 state coordinated committees across the country are advocating for them."

The event is part of the unity group of chattanooga's annual mlk week.

There will be events starting now through mlk day on monday.

This year's theme is "just keep moving."

Unity group of chattanooga correspondence secretary, tennessee poor people's campaign eric atkins: "on this year we will listen to dr. king's message, and we hope that it resonates with the people of our city and, of course, everybody is that we must keep moving, we must keep moving to advance workers rights and women's rights and ethical health care and housing and justice for all."

[email protected]/dorothy sherman: "one thing to note, is that this year, all the mlk events will be virtual including the annual march on monday.

In chattanooga, dorothy sherman, news 12 now."

