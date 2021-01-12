Violating the president's freedom of speech?

You're taking a live look from washington.

Tonight - a number of companies are distancing themselves from president trump and his supporters after the riot at the u-s capitol.

Those include social media platforms like twitter and facebook.

Critics have questioned whether suspending the president's accounts is a violation of the president's first amendment right to free speech.

But -- experts say that's not the case.

Waay31's megan reyna joins us live in studio now -- after speaking to a political science professor about these companies and their rights

Professor at calhoun community college in huntsville, waymon burke says it's pretty simple.

Social media sites like facebook and twitter are private companies.

Those companies are not obligated to give anyone a platform on their sites.

Burke says:"i guess it's sort of like being a member in a club, you have to abide by their rules, they make those rules and if you abide by those rules, it's more likely you'll have access."

The first amendment only protects us from government censorship.

Professor burke says what twitter has done is enforce it's own set of guidelines.

Burke says: "it's likely they want to prevent liability or embarrassment, or some other type of consequences of anyone using thier platform to do something that is out of the norm and that the society does not want."

Burke adds since social media is fairly new -- there's issues that are likely to be addressed in the future -- like whether these platforms could be policed by the government.

Burke says: "facebook, twitter, or whatever, are they responsible for any irresponsible things for someone who access their networks says, could they be liable, and that's the controversy about legislation before congress."

President trump's supporters argue these platforms are targeting only one party.

However -- burke says the concern over bias media isn't just coming from one side.

Burke says: "when others who are on the other side of the political fence, they've made the same charges in the pass that they can't get the proper access to media.

I think that's a common thing is the political right or political left burke added -- while the president may not be able to send out tweets -- he has other ways to get his message across to the american people during his final days in office.

