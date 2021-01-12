Expert: The COVID-19 vaccine will protect you from the new variant of the virus

Tighter binding in this case means a more infectious virus.

That change allows it to bind to the receptor that is found on the host cell tighter.

According to experts, the new strain spreads more quickly because it has a change in the surface protein of the virus.

New strain of covid-19 that was originally found in the uk has made its way to indiana.

The indiana state department of health made the announcement today.

While this new variant isn't anymore deadly..

It is more contagious.

Dr. richard kuhn with the purdue institute of inflammation, immunology and infectious disease says it's not uncommon for a virus to mutate.

"it's likely that it will become the dominant strain over the next two months or so.

I think that's a likely outcome of this.

Viruses are always evolving so there will be other variants too."

Dr. kuhn says that although the virus is mutating..

If you get the vaccine you will still be protected.

However since this strain in more contegous it will likely spread to more people and has the potential to cause more deaths.

He says 70 percent of people will need to get the vaccine before life can return back to normal.

Isdh would not share where this new strain has been reported in the state.

Covid-19 vaccinations took place