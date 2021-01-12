Minnesota bars and restaurants offer a taste of normalcy

They were allowed to fill their dining room to 50-percent capacity.

Minnesota bars and restaurants were able to provide a taste of normalacy tonight... with the state easing restrictions on indoor dining.

The college football national championship is the sort of t?

"*v event that would normally draw crowds to bars like saints on second... but tonight they were only able to fill their dining room to 50?

*- percent capacity.

But that's still a significant improvement from ls allowed at all..

Which represents a win for staff here... who i'm told have been eager for more hours.

Food and beverage manager patricia reding says today staff were busy doing extra sanitation of all surfaces and ensuring the space was safe for guests.

Reding says with all the changes those in the hospitality industry have experienced over the past several months... she thinks it's important to keep a cool "when this first all happened, it was kind of like 'oh, it's gonna last two weeks, oh it's gonna last two months.

Oh it's going to last who knows how long.'

You have to, as a person, for your own mental health, just go with the flow," and reding says today was somewhat busier than usual.... with people dining in for breakfast and lunch while take?

"*out orders are still going strong.

And reding encourages everyone in rochester to support independent restaurants