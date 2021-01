Youth Day special: Meet Captain Srishti who piloted through the pandemic | Oneindia news

On National Youth Day we bring you the story of a young woman, a pilot, who served India through the pandemic, evacuating stranded Indians by piloting Vande Bharat flights.

She did not have to think twice before taking up the mission, even at a time when little was known about the Covid-19 disease and how it affected people.

In Srishti Jiwantika Singh's office in the sky, each day is unlike the day before.

#NationalYouthDay #WomenPilot #AirIndiaExpress