PKG:Family mourns teenage siblings

In our top story at 11... a family is grieving... not one...but two teenagers after police say a drunk driver crossed the middle line and hit the two head on saturday night.

As abc 36's monica harkins reports...the siblings were leaving a birthday dinner for the recently turned 19- year-old when it happened.

### "happy birthday song nat pop" just thirty minutes after this....singing happy birthday to 19-year-old andrew smith....he was gone.

And not just him...his 16-year-old sister hailey too.

"brandy workman: i've lost both," both brandy workman's only kids...killed in a head on collision.

They were headed back to workman's house to meet after dinner for birthday cake...when it was taking them longer than it should to meet back up workman says she started to try and reach them on their phones...but she got a call instead.

"workman: the phone rang..the caller id said, fayette county coroner, i couldn't answer the phone."

Police say zachary smith was driving drunk with about a blood alcohol content at point two nine nine....more than three times the legal limit...when he crossed over the center line on athens boonesboro road saturday night crashing into the smith siblings..the coroner says they died on scene.

Zachary smith appeared in fayette county district court monday -- where a judge revealed he was out on bond for a pending d-u-i in rockcastle county.

"workman: and i hate the fact that he shares their last name.

It sickens me."

Workman says she's going to fight for justice and she wants to see this all the way through to a trial...not just for andrew who was just starting his adult life.

"workman: he had goals he had dreams he had everything together.

He had more level headed than i did."

But also for hailey....whose new life as a mother to one year old zoey...got cut too short.

"zoeys only gonna know her photo, and video and everything we tell her.

And that's so not fair to my daughter.

My daughter deserves so much more than this."

Deserves to see her daughter zoey grow-up...and learn about life and friendship...like the one... hailey smith and hailey parker had...yes both hailey...just part of the bond that made the best friends feel more like sisters...and parker feel like an aunt...to zoey.

"she was taken away from zoey, if anything, she was supposed to raise zoey, like.

I tried to find my like 'everything happens,' but that just doesn't make any sense to me."

"we just hope that hailey's memory can always stay alive, so zoey always knows."

Nat pop of the little girl zoey in lexington, monica harkins abc 36 news.

### in your nation view..

The house