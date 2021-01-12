5pm Laurel Protest Cats 01.11.2021

Knox County's Fiscal Court members are among the latest people in Kentucky to speak out against the University of Kentucky men's basketball team for taking a knee during the anthem on Saturday

Fiscal court members are among the latest people in kentucky to speak out against the university of kentucky men's basketball team for taking a knee during the anthem saturday.

The fiscal court wants the governor and other elected officials to denounce the team...saying kneeling shows disrespect for veterans.

The laurel county sheriff and jailer have gotten a lot of attention today for their reaction.

Sheriff john root and jailer jamie mosely posted a video on social media... burning their uk t-shirts.

It went viral and eventually, they took it down.

Some of the players spoke today...saying they knew they would get negative reaction but they decided to kneel as a team...to condemn the violent mob last week that attacked the capitol in washington, d.c.

Isaiah:"we're just trying to make a peaceful protest.

Trying to get through to everybody that we need equality just like everybody else."

Butted jamie:"it's not about hate crimes or racism.

That's not it at all.

The flag and the national anthem hasn't done anything but help our country and our people."

Jailer mosley told people in the video to bring their uk gear to the laurel county correction center today... and in exchange staff members gave them a "back the badge" t- shirt.

Mosley says the u-k gear is being donated to the homeless.