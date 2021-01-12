The United States vs. Billie Holiday Movie (2021) - Andra Day, Natasha Lyonne, Trevante Rhodes, Miss Lawrence, Garrett Hedlund

The United States vs.

Billie Holiday Movie (2021) -- Trailer (Official) • A Hulu Original - Her voice would not be silenced.

Experience Andra Day as Billie Holiday in ‘The United States vs.

Billie Holiday,’ directed by Lee Daniels.

Premieres February 26, only on Hulu.

Plot synopsis: The legendary Billie Holiday, one of the greatest jazz musicians of all time, spent much of her career being adored by fans across the globe.

Beginning in the 1940's in New York City, the federal government targeted Holiday in a growing effort to escalate and racialize the war on drugs, ultimately aiming to stop her from singing her controversial and heart-wrenching ballad, "Strange Fruit." Led by Oscar-nominated director Lee Daniels and introducing Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Andra Day, The United States vs.

Billie Holiday unapologetically presents the icon's complicated, irrepressible life.

Directed by Lee Daniels starring Andra Day, Natasha Lyonne, Trevante Rhodes, Miss Lawrence, Garrett Hedlund, Rob Morgan, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Kevin Hanchard, Evan Ross, Tyler James Williams, Tone Bell, Erik LaRay Harvey release date February 26, 2021 (on Hulu)