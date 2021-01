COVID-19: Active cases dip to 2.16 lakh in India

On January 12, the total COVID-19 tally of India reached to 1,04,79,179.

The country reported 12,584 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours and the active cases stands at 2,16,558.

With new 18,385 discharges, total number reached to 1,01,11,294.

167 deaths were reported in last 24 hours, taking cumulative toll to 1,51,327.

According to ICMR, total number of samples tested up to 11th January is 18,26,52,887 and of these, 8,97,056 samples tested yesterday.