‘Like Trump, Mamata may refuse to leave if she loses’: BJP’s Dilip Ghosh

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh has likened West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to US President Donald Trump and added that she also has the traits of a dictator.

Ghosh cited the US Capitol attack and said that the West Bengal CM may also refuse to leave the secretariat after losing polls.

‘The manner in which Donald Trump is behaving today, if a dictator like Mamata Banerjee loses, she won't leave Nabanna.

Her behaviour makes people think that she can do something like this.

She won't be ready to leave Nabannna even if she loses the election,’ Ghosh said.

West Bengal is gearing up for the Assembly Election for 294 seats this year.

The tenure of the current government in the state of West Bengal is coming to an end on May 30.

Several TMC leaders have deserted the party to join the BJP ahead of the polls in the state.

