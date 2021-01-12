Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar Movie (2021) - Kristen Wiig, Annie Mumolo, Jamie Dornan,

Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar Movie (2021) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Take a trip and break out of your shell with Barb and Star.

From the gals who brought you Bridesmaids (co-stars and co-writers Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo) comes BARB & STAR GO TO VISTA DEL MAR.

Lifelong friends Barb and Star embark on the adventure of a lifetime when they decide to leave their small Midwestern town for the first time... ever.

Romance, friendship, and a villain's evil plot... Hold onto your culottes, BARB & STAR is coming soon!

Directed by Josh Greenbaum starring Kristen Wiig, Annie Mumolo, Jamie Dornan, Damon Wayans Jr., Michael Hitchcock, Kwame Patterson, Reyn Doi, Wendy McLendon-Covey, Fortune Feimster, Rose Abdoo, Vanessa Bayer, Phyllis Smith release date February 12, 2021 (Premiere VOD)