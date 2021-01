Building eco-system to provide better opportunities to youngsters: PM Modi at Youth Parliament Festival

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the valedictory function of 2nd National Youth Parliament Festival-2021.

He participated in the event via video conferencing from Delhi.

Addressing at the event PM Modi said, "The new National Education Policy is a step towards nation-building.

We are building an eco-system which will give better opportunities to our youth in India," he added.