SC asks govt to form COMMITTEE on farm laws, wants crisis SOLVED | Oneindia News

The Supreme Court asked the govt to form a committee to solve the crisis over the farm laws, suspension of laws cannot be indefinite, it said.

In other news, 3 truck loads of the Covishield vaccines were dispatched from the Serum Institute facility in Pune this Tuesday morning on their way to various locations across India.

All this and more news at 2 PM.

#Covishield #SConFarmLaws #Committee