Disease of dynasty in politics isn't destroyed yet completely: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the valedictory valedictory function of 2nd National Youth Parliament Festival-2021.

He participated in the event via video conferencing from Delhi.

Addressing at the event PM Modi said, "Dynasty politics is a challenge for the country which needs to be rooted out.

The days of those who used to fight elections on the basis of their surname are numbered." "But the disease of the dynasty in politics is not completely destroyed yet," he added.