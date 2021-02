Light From The Tower Movie (2020) - Sarah Rosengarten, Julia St. Pierre, Buckner Hinkle

Light From The Tower Movie (2020) trailer HD - - Plot synopsis: A costumer designer is sent to the Catskills for an interactive theatre piece set in the 1920s.

When she arrives things seem dark, strange and off.

She soon realizes she is part of a student film.

Genre: Comedy, Drama Directed by: Alex R.

Wagner Written by: Julia St.

Pierre Film cast: Sarah Rosengarten, Julia St.

Pierre, Buckner Hinkle