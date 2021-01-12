First pic of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's daughter takes internet by storm

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma were blessed with a baby girl on Jan 11.
#AnushkaSharmababy #babygirl #Virushka
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma were blessed with a baby girl on Jan 11.
#AnushkaSharmababy #babygirl #Virushka
The coronavirus lockdown certainly put a damper on any big plans one might have had this year, but that didn't keep our celebrities..
On December 12, 2008, the nation saw Anushka Sharma for the first time on the celluloid with Aditya Chopra's third directorial, Rab..