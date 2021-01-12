Every night these two young goats meet at the edge of their pen to do battle, standing on their hind legs and butting heads

These two young goats meet at the edge of their pen at the same time every night to do battle - standing precariously on their hind legs and butting heads. Nigerian Dwarf goats, Magnolia and Poppy, can be seen squaring up to each other before launching into head-to-head combat. Owner Chelsae (corr) Colbert, 33, from Carson Valley, Nevada, said: "Usually they stop if you leave and come back, so I was happy I had my phone.

It was fun to get it on film." Though the video may look strange to people unfamiliar with goats, Chelsae says the behavior isn't out of character for the species. She added: "This is quite normal behavior, just goofy.

Magnolia and Poppy started doing this at a few months old." Apparently, the two young goats meet in the corner of their pen to duel every day at dusk, but there's never a clear victor."This is their evening battle before dinner time," said Chelsae.