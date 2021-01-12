India's vaccine supply is biggest: Serum Institute of India CEO

Serum Institute of India, CEO Adar Poonawalla on supply of vaccines to other countries said that people are looking up to India because it has one of the biggest vaccines supply.

Poonawalla said, "We have signed contracts with Africa, Saudi Arabia, Brazil and Bangladesh for the vaccine supply.

All the countries are looking at India because India's vaccine supply is the biggest of all.

Other production companies across the globe have low production capacity." The COVID vaccination drive will start in India from Jan 16.