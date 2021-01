First consignment of Covishield vaccine reaches Patna's Nalanda Medical College

The first consignment of Covishield vaccine by Serum Institute of India (SII) was brought to Nalanda Medical College in Patna on January 12.

The vaccine will be stored in the medical college.

Covishield vaccine's first consignment has reached several states including New Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai.

The first phase of COVID-19 vaccination will begin from 16th January.