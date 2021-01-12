A clever cat revealed how its been escaping for months

A clever cat revealed how its been escaping for months -- after it learned how to open doorsCat mum Amy Kennedy, 33, said people called her crazy when she claimed her moggy Simba could open doors - until she finally caught her pet in the act.In this clip little Simba is seen leaping into the air, wrapping his paws around the handle and pulling it open. She suspected he'd been doing it for months because he'd often would appear in her room in the middle of the night - despite having been shut in downstairs.Amy finally filmed definitive evidence of Simba's shenanigans as he attempted to leave her room.The nursery manager adopted siblings Simba and Nala, both seven months old, in July last year - but said she never expected them to open doors. Amy, from Chester, Cheshire, said: "Lots of people tell you what to expect with cats but I never thought they'd learn to open the door."They're very clever and very cheeky."Simba's been doing it since four months, but never caught him in the act."At night I could always hear banging and thud, and wondered what it was and thought it had to be them crashing about."But then he started appearing in the bed.

So I knew it was him."I didn't know how he was doing it but I was shocked."You start doubting yourself because you wonder if you shut the door."He wanted to get into the living room, and he was just watching the door so I sat there waiting with my camera waiting. "He wraps his paws around the handle cause I'd always been wondering how he does it.

No one believed me but now I have evidence.

I'm not a crazy cat lady."The moggies usually sleep in the living room, where their beds are, but she said shutting doors is now pointless now that they've acquired this new skill.She said that despite their young age, they now run the house.Amy said: "I think he just wants to stay with me at all times.

He used to cry at the door but he's worked out that he has to jump and push to open the door."He's very happy with himself once the door comes open, making an appearance.

He's quite smug, just starts purring."She used to run through first and he would hold back, it was a bit dramatic. "I just keep the doors open as it's just pointless. "I live by myself.

So it's nice to let them free roam.

But it's quite clear that they're in charge of the house now."It was filmed on January 9.