SC stays farm laws’ implementation, forms committee for talks: Who said what

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the implementation of Centre’s three farm laws.

The apex court said that it is forming a four-member committee to resolve the impasse between Centre and farmers.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said that it will pass an order to this effect.

The committee will look into the farmers' grievances against the three new laws.

SC also sought the cooperation of the protesting farmers on the issue.

SC said that those who “genuinely want resolution, will go to the committee.” Opposition leaders welcomed the apex court’s decision.

