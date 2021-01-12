First consignment of Covishield vaccine reaches Kolkata

The first consignment of Covishield vaccine by Serum Institute of India (SII) was brought to Central Family Medical Stores in Kolkata on January 12.

The vaccine will be stored in the medical stores.

Covishield vaccine's first consignment has reached several states including New Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Patna.

Health and Family Welfare Department Official, Dr Ashmi Das Malakar said, "We have received the number of vaccines allotted to us that is around 7 lakh.

And we have already loaded those vaccines in our vans." The first phase of COVID-19 vaccination will begin from 16th January.