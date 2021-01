Dalai Lama: Greta Thunberg gives me hope

The Dalai Lama says climate activist Greta Thunberg gives him hope and he iscounting on her generation to fix the problems of his.

He spoke during aconversation with Ms Thunberg and leading climate scientists over the weekend,streamed live online.

The conversation is among others helping launch a seriesof educational films narrated by Richard Gere called Climate Emergency:Feedback Loops.