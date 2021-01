Construction project set to begin in Fort Myers

The on and off ramps on I-75 will be closed.

A major construction project on Six Mile Cypress, Ortiz and Colonial.

CONSTRUCTION S A MAJORMORNING....THERE’THE ROAD THISIF YOU’RE OUT ON IF YOU’RE OUTON THE ROAD THISMORNING....THERE’S A MAJORCONSTRUCTION PROJECT YOU NEED TOKNOW ABOUT.THERE’S GOING TO BE ONGOINGCONSTRUCTION AT I-75 ANDCOLONIAL BOULEVARD... AS PART OFA PROJECT THAT’S INTENDED TOHELP INTERSECTION FLOW.

THE GOALIS TO WIDEN COLONIAL BOULEVARDIN EACH DIRECTION... WHICH WILLFORCE AUXILLIARY LANES TO OPENON SIX MILE CYPRESS EXPRESSWAYAND COLONIAL BOULEVARD.

IFYOU’RE DRIVING IN TH