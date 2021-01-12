your community with Kay: Chatt. Boys Choir

Kay blevins is a those wanting to do in your community with everyone in your day.

We are more about granting the time the boys wire recently received and joining us now to tell us all about it.

Don opined on ... the lily things are going at first will tell us about this grant and how ... this all happened.

This agreement is the founders of the big resealable group in nashville's current city persona and they just believe in music education and really put out a call to organizations that do music education is branding and said how can we help you during the time of the pandemic.

So we applied in november and found out that we are one of the team group that that are awarded this really wonderful granite in from all over the country ... , it's amazing what was your reaction when you ... first found out ... we really surprised there are organizations from all over the country.

So to be one of his team is super special.

Also, i'm just really proud of our staff.

It really is earned the artwork that they have done to transition and rewrite how to do what is education rendering and ... very difficult.

I'm sure when you plan to do with ... so there are a number of things that we've had to do to reimagine our programming we've invested in some things like keyboards were rehearsing outdoors so things that are workable help without individua materials for the boys.

Also technology for our virtual performance is audio and video recording is a tremendous help as we have to your performances virtually now ... .how difficult it hasn't been ... for the children to perform during the pandemic.

I know the want to be.

They they are.

They enjoy what they do ... .

What are some of the challenges that she faced.

It's certainly a challenge when they are working independently.

It's not the same as having your neighbors.

Besides, you are seeing the same notice you or even different note that where you know where your how you're supposed to fit in the front of her.

My hearing aid in audio already is the appointed difficult was a challenge.

However, i think being able to be together ... for rehearsal is tremendous.

The boys are going to do something that we have never experienced or and able to process that you said was legal to be able to continue to program for the ... absolutely don tells what your plans are for 2021.

We all hope we have the pandemic behind us hope we near the summertime, but not sure ... what are your plans moving forward.

We had a really flexible plans that we were operating right now, but we do have some great new programs coming up in the spring will continue to rehearse outdoors when it were a little bit will be a delay stadium and then we have some collaborations coming up society for the preservation of african-american were also participating in a commemoratio of jan priscilla with the jewish cultural federation of chattanooga and has to commissioning so our boys are going to be premiering randy.

H says from some composers.

Two of them are in in tennessee and wine is our own elementary school teacher ... aerosol ... don and folks like to check out and see when these performances are going to be happening to ... you can print all kinds of information about the boys wire what we been doing and what were going to be doing on our web at been doing and what were going to be doing on our [email protected] you so much for joining us and updating us and congratulations on winning back rants.

Thank you so much all right.

If you have some information you would like our community to me.

Please contact me.

Also, you