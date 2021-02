8 a.m. COVID-19 update

JUST SEARCH "KMBC" IN YOUR APPSTORE.THE LATEST NUMBERS FROM MISSOURISHOW THAT MORE THAN 150,00COVID-19 VACCINES HAVE BEENDOLED OUT.THE STATE IS FOCUSING ON FRONTLINE HEALTH CARE WORKERS ANDLONG TERM CARE FACILITY STAFFAND RESIDENTS.GOVERNOR PARSON SAYS HE HOPESRELEASE MORE INFORMATION ABOUTTHE NEXT VACCINE GROUP SOOIN JOHNSON COUNTY, KANSAS, THEHEALTH DEPARTMENT IS ASKING FORPATIENCE WHEN IT COMES TOVACCINES.THE COUNTY HAS 25,000 HEALTHCARE WORKERS TO VACCINATE INPHASE 1, ADDING IT COULD TAKEWEEKS TO FINISH THAT JOBTHOSE 65 AND OLDER AND ESSENTIALWORKERS ARE UP NEXT IN PHASE