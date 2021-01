Mark Cuban: Crypto Won't Survive Crash

Mark Cuban compared the cryptocurrency boom to the dot-com bubble.

In a string of tweets he recommended buyers hedge their bets.

He warned them about the dangers of debt in a string of tweets this week.

"Watching the cryptos trade, it's EXACTLY like the internet stock bubble." Cuban sold his startup to Yahoo in 1999.

He managed to protect his billion-dollar windfall when the market crashed a few months later.

"My advice?

Learn how to hedge," he tweeted.