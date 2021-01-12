Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Man accused of climbing on plane wing back in court

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Duration: 00:23s 0 shares 1 views
Man accused of climbing on plane wing back in court
Man accused of climbing on plane wing back in court

The man accused of breaking into McCarran and climbing onto the wing of a plane will be back in court today.

Last month Alejandro Carlson was ordered to have a mental health evaluation.

BACK IN COURT TODAY.LAST MONTH ALEJANDRO CARLSONWAS ORDERED TO HAVE A MENTALHEALTH EVALUATION.INVESTIGATORS SAY CARLSON RANACROSS TWO ACTIVE RUNWAYS --AND CLIMBED ONTO THE PLANERIGHT BEFORE TAKEOFF.HE ENDED UP FALLING FROM THEWING.CARLSON HAS BEEN CHARGED WITHTRESPASSING AND DISREGARD FORPUBLIC SAFETY.CLARK COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY-- STEVE WOLFSON NOW SAYS

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like

More coverage