Man accused of climbing on plane wing back in court

The man accused of breaking into McCarran and climbing onto the wing of a plane will be back in court today.
Last month Alejandro Carlson was ordered to have a mental health evaluation.
BACK IN COURT TODAY.LAST MONTH ALEJANDRO CARLSONWAS ORDERED TO HAVE A MENTALHEALTH EVALUATION.INVESTIGATORS SAY CARLSON RANACROSS TWO ACTIVE RUNWAYS --AND CLIMBED ONTO THE PLANERIGHT BEFORE TAKEOFF.HE ENDED UP FALLING FROM THEWING.CARLSON HAS BEEN CHARGED WITHTRESPASSING AND DISREGARD FORPUBLIC SAFETY.CLARK COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY-- STEVE WOLFSON NOW SAYS
A man who climbed onto a plane in Las Vegas appeared in court today.
