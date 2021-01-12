Serum Institute of India dispatches 'Covishield' vaccine across India

The first batch of COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield' was dispatched by Serum Institute of India (SII) in Pune across India on January 12.

SII produces 70-80 million doses of the COVID vaccine every month.

India currently has the highest production capability across the globe.

SII is selling the vaccine at Rs 200 for the first 100 million doses only to Government of India.

The price will mount to Rs 1, 000 in the private market.

Serum Institute of India has a partnership with private players for trucks, vans and cold storage for the successful and safe supply of the vaccine.

First phase of COVID vaccination drive will start in India from Jan 16.