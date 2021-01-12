Rep. Pramila Jayapal Blames Positive COVID Test On Maskless Republicans At Capitol Hill Riot
Democratic Representative Pramila Jayapal says she’s tested positive for COVID-19 after sheltering with maskless Republicans during the riot on Capitol Hill.

Veuer’s Johana Restrepo has more.