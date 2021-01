Covishield's first consignment arrives in Lucknow, Guwahati

COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield' arrived at Guwahati's airport on January 12.

It has been sent to vaccine storage centre.

First consignment of COVID-19 vaccine also arrived at Lucknow airport.

Dispatched by Pune's Serum Institute of India today, vaccine's first consignment has reached several states including Delhi, Karnataka and Bihar.