How to make it big in India's music industry

Bollywood dominates the music business in India.

There is a lot of colour, drama, big sets and complex choreography.

But a growing number of independent music artistes are now marking their own place, and providing a welcome alternative to the high-end, dress-to-impress film scores.

But can they make money and achieve success?

And how can they challenge the bias in India that to be a successful musician, you need to have music titles in Hindi movies?

In this edition of WorklifeIndia, we discuss how to make it big in India’s music industry.

Presenter: Devina Gupta Contributors: Ankur Tewari, musician; Ananya Birla, singer-songwriter; Vasundhara Mudgil, India head of communications, Spotify