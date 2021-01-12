Melania Breaks Her Silence

On Monday, First lady Melania Trump lashed out at her critics in a statement.

This is her first public remarks since last Wednesday's violent siege of the Capitol building by her husband's loyalists.

Melania expressed sympathy for those who died during or from injuries sustained amid last Wednesday's riot.

Business Insider reports she named each of the individuals.

She misspelled the name of one rioter killed by Capitol Police.

Melania lifted a line from her speech last August at the Republican National Convention.