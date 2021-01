This Is What £30 Of Free School Meals Should Look Like

Contrary to many posts on social media Glastonbury mum of two Mercedes Oliver-Hill says the free school meals package their primary provided is enough to feed her kids.

Twitter erupted with images of meagre free school meal food packages, some estimated to be worth just five pounds.

Boris Johnson’s spokesperson has said it is “completely unacceptable” and the Department for Education is investigating.