Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem Set to Play Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in Aaron Sorkin-Directed Film | THR News

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem are in talks to play television titans Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz for a film that is set to be directed by Aaron Sorkin, a follow-up to his work on Netflix's 'Trial of the Chicago 7.'