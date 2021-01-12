$5,000 Reward Offered After Someone Scrawls ‘TRUMP’ Into Florida Manatee’s Back
There is now a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for carving the word ‘Trump’ onto the back of a manatee in north Florida’s Homosassa River.

Katie Johnston reports.