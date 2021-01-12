Twitter Bans Over 70,000 QAnon Accounts

The move was made in the wake of the attack on the Capitol in Washington, D.C., last week.

Since Friday, more than 70,000 accounts have been suspended as a result of our efforts, with many instances of a single individual operating numerous accounts, Twitter, via blog post.

These accounts were engaged in sharing harmful QAnon-associated content at scale and were primarily dedicated to the propagation of this conspiracy theory across the service.

, Twitter, via blog post.

In some cases, these actions may have resulted in follower count changes in the thousands.

, Twitter, via blog post.

Earlier this week, President Trump was also permanently suspended from the platform "due to the risk of further incitement of violence." .

Facebook and Instagram took similar actions against the president.

Facebook also announced the removal of posts containing the phrase, "stop the steal,".

Because there is an "ongoing risk of violence associated with the term"