Coffee Explained: Everything you need to know about java

American’s love their coffee, and they’re not alone!

Over 2 billion cups of coffee are consumed around the world every day.

Growing up, host Jessica Lugo’s earliest memories of coffee were of her dad brewing a fresh pot of Puerto Rican coffee every morning.

But in her house, they didn’t just drink coffee, they ate it too!

And that’s not all you can do with this ancient and versatile beverage.

From an interactive experience for the senses to its very own art form and even a world-wide sport, coffee has become so much more than just a drink.

We’re checking out an incredible campfire coffee cocktail, an artist who paints with coffee, the wild world of competitive coffee making and so much more on this epis...