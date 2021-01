Uttarayan 2021: Couple makes 5-ft-long kite using wheat grains

As people gear up to celebrate Uttarayan festival in Gujarat, a couple in Surat made special 5-foot-long kite using wheat grains with a message to follow COV-D-19 protocols.

Gujarat celebrates Uttarayan festival, popularly known as festival of kites on Jan 14.

The festival is dedicated to Sun God.