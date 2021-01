Chicago Heights Man Accused Of Threatening Violence At Biden Inauguration; 'We Will Surround The Motherf***ing White House'

A Chicago Heights man has been arrested on federal charges accusing him of threatening violence at President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration next week in Washington, D.C.

Louis Capriotti, 45, was arrested near his home Tuesday morning, charged with transmitting a threat in interstate commerce, according to the U.S. Attorney's office in Chicago.