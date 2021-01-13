NYT: McConnell told associates he believes Trump committed impeachable offenses

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has told associates that he thinks President Donald Trump committed impeachable offenses when he incited a deadly mob to attack the US Capitol last week and that he’s “pleased” Democrats are working to impeach the President, The New York Times reported.
BREAKING: McConnell Reportedly Believes Trump Committed Impeachable Offenses and Is ‘Pleased’ House Democrats are Moving Forward
Mediaite
Senate Majority Leader *Mitch McConnell* apparently believes that President *Donald Trump* has committed impeachable offenses.