Fresh Start in Flora

Four games.... move the clock forward two years... and they're sitting at 14 and 2, outscoring opponents by more than 20 points a game.... some of that success comes from a freshman guard... who's finished in double figures for 15 out of 16 games..

I went to flora to learn more..

Alli harness: i usually shoot like around 400 to 500 shots every day after practice jd arland: carroll girls basketball freshman alli harness doesn't leave the fieldhouse after the final whistle is blown... ah: i usually stay after for like an hour or an hour 30 minutes to shoot on the gun ja: maybe that's why she averages a team high 24 points a game.

(nat pop( or because she's been waiting for this moment her whole life... ah: oh my gosh i've been waiting since like second grade to put on this jersey it was like i was very nervous like i was really nervous.

But we got through it i got through all the nervousness after the first two games and now i'm just really comfortable.

(nat pop( ja: with a dialed in harness, the cougars stand at 14-2 this year.

Not bad for a team that only won four games just a two seasons ago.

The change began with 2nd year coach brady wiles who knows this program inside and out... brady wiles: started playing when i was four or five years old and then get graduated from carroll.

You know to have a team that buys it and plays hard constantly with the right attitude is what means the most.

Ja: the right attitude and a whole new way to practice.

Senior megan wagner says the practice gym looks a lot different than in years past... megan wagner: we're constantly moving with the old coach we talked a lot there is a lot of standing on a lot more talking and this is much more get out and go and we're constantly doing things as you can see so it's not just him standing and talking the whole time.

Ja: the cougars are just five wins away from their best record in the last two decades..with their sights set on the postseason..

(nat pop( ah: i think that's our main big thing winning sectionals and then going on from there (nat pop( perhaps the most difficult test for carroll will be this thursday against a 13-1 clinton prairie team... the two schools are undefeated in the hoosier heartland conference... until that matchup you can find harness and several other cougars in the carroll fieldhouse, long after the final whistle has blown..

