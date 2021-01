Dealing with 'brain fog' after recovery from COVID-19

So, what do you do if you're experiencing this?

Some people who have recovered from COVID-19, even those with mild symptoms, are complaining of what's being dubbed as "brain fog".

I SPOKE TO A DOCTOR WHOGIVES US SOME INSIGHT...AS OURREBOUND ARIZONA SERIESCONTINUES.MENTAL LAG IS SOMETHING DOCTORSHAVE BEEN STUDYING INHEAD-INJURY PATIENTS FORYEARS.

BUT ALONG COMES 2020AND THE CORONAVIRUS, ANDSUDDENLY, PEOPLE WHO'VERECOVERED FROM COVID-19 ARECOMPLAINING ABOUT COGNITIVEISSUES.

SOT 2:25-2:35 (DR.MOHAMMAD EL- GHANEM, CO-DIRECTOR, BANNER- UNIVERSITYMEDICAL CENTER TUCSON STROKEPROGRAM) MAINLY HEADACHES,DIZZINESS, DELIRIUM IMBALANCE,AND COGNITIVE PROBLEMS, WHICHIS LIKE SHORT-TERM MEMORY ANDHARD TO MEMORIZE A FEW THINGSTHAT YOU USE TO MEMORIZE INTHE PAST.

VO IT'S CALLED BRAINFOG.

AND WHILE COVID-19 ISMOSTLY A RESPIRATORY DISEASE,IT CAN AFFECT OTHER ORGANSLIKE THE BRAIN.

THIS IS DOCTORMOHAMMAD EL-GHANEM, AND HESAYS THE SYMPTOMS OF BRAIN FOGGO BACK TO THE LACK OF OXYGENIN THE BRAIN WHILE YOUR BODYWAS BATTLING COVID...EVEN IFYOUR SYMPTOMS WEREN'T THATBAD.

SOT 6:55-7:03 BUT WEFOUND IN THOSE MILD CASES, THEPATIENTS HAD LOW OXYGEN FOR APROLONGED PERIOD OF TIME, EVENTHOUGH, THE BODY DOES NOTRECOGNIZE IT.

VO AND WHETHERYOUR CASE WAS MILD OR SEVERE,THE CHANCES OF THOSE SYMPTOMSSTICKING AROUND FOREVER ARESLIM.

BUT UNFORTUNATELY, WITHA NOVEL DISEASE LIKE COVID-19,HEALTH PROFESSIONALS DON'THAVE A CRYSTAL BALL.

SOT3:39-3:57 THERE'S NO REALLYCERTAIN EXACT TIME WINDOW WHENYOU WILL GO BACK TO NORMAL,LIKE BRAIN FUNCTION ANDUN-FOGGINESS.

BUT IF THE MAJORDISEASE THAT CAUSED THE BRAINFOG IS GONE, USUALLY WE SEEIMPROVEMENT WITH TIME.

VO BUTIF YOU'RE FEELING ANXIOUS ANDWANT TO GET THINGS MOVINGFASTER... SOT 8:05-8:14 KEEPSTIMULATING YOUR BRAIN LIKEREADING, EXERCISING, GOINGBACK TO A HEALTHY, NORMALLIFE.

THAT WOULD MAKE THISRECOVERY FASTER THAN YOU MIGHTEXPECT.

VO THE SYMPTOMS CAN BEFRUSTRATING, AND AT TIMES EVENSCARY.

BUT AS THIS VIRUSCONTINUES TO EVOLVE, DOCTORSSAY MORE RESEARCH WILL BEDONE.

AND WITH MORE QUESTIONSANSWERED, THE FUTURE WILL LOOKA LITTLE LESS FOGGY.CLOUDS CLEARING TO MOSTLY