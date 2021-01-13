New Indiana Jones Video Game Teased by Bethesda and Lucasfilm
Bethesda will collaborate with Lucasfilm Games and 'Wolfenstein: The New Order' developers Machine Games.

A teaser was shared on Twitter.

In which a hand picks up Indiana Jones' trademark hat, revealing a whip on a desk.

One day before the game's announcement, Disney relaunched the Lucasfilm Games brand.

'Indiana Jones' video games date back to a 1982 Atari 2600 release and two adventure games from the late '80s and early '90s.

'Lego Indiana Jones 2' was released in 2009.

A fifth 'Indiana Jones' movie will be released in 2022