Nursing Facilities taking patients stimulus checks

FTC warns nursing homes that stimulus checks are intended for individuals and not the facility.

LINES WILL OPEN ATNOON TOMORROW.NURSING FACILITIES TAKINGSTIMULUS CHECKS OUT OF THE HANDSOF PATIENTS ILLEGALLY.

OURMORNING ANCHOR LISA GREENBERGshowing HOW THOSE FACILITIESHAVE BEEN PUT ON NOTICE.WELL AFTER THE FIRST ROUND OFSTIMULUS PAYMENTS WENT OUT, THEFEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION SAYSSOME NURSING FACILITIESILLEGALLY TRIED TO TAKE THATSTIMULUS PAYMENT INTENDED FORTHE RESIDENTS.THIS TIME THE FTC SAYS IT HOPESTHE FACILITIES LEARNED THEIRLESSON AND IS WARNING THAT MONEYIS MEANT FOR THE PERSON, NOT THEPLACE THEY LIVE.

THAT APPLIES TOPEOPLE ON MEDICAID AS WELL.IF YOU HAVE A LOVED ONE IN ONEOF THOSE FACILITIES THE FTC SAYSTO LET THEM KNOW THAT MONEY ISTHEIRS AND EVEN REMIND THEMANAGEMENT WHERE THEY LIVE.

