Sen. Bob Casey Calls For Pres. Donald Trump's Impeachment And Conviction

U.S. Sen.
Bob Casey says President Trump must be held accountable for his actions in last Wednesday's attack on the U.S. Capitol.
KDKA's Jon Delano has more.
On Saturday, Pennsylvania GOP Sen. Pat Toomey chastised Pres. Donald Trump.
Business Insider reports that Toomey said Trump..
Both Senator Bob Casey and Republican candidate for Congress Sean Parnell took to social media to react to the president's..