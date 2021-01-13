GOP Rep. Liz Cheney Says She'll Vote To impeach Trump

GOP Rep.

Liz Cheney announced on Tuesday that she will vote to impeach President Donald Trump.

Cheney agrees with others in government positions that the President incited a deadly insurrection last week.

Cheney called Trump's incitement of the mob the greatest "betrayal" of the constitution by any American president.

"The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack," she said in a statement.

Cheney went on to say; "Everything that followed was his doing." 4 people have died as a result of the mayhem at the Capitol building on January 6, 2021.